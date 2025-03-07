ERKKI KOORT Four scenarios for Europe's future

Additionally, Reuters has reported that, alongside the Munich Security Conference, US and Russian delegations met in Switzerland. Whether this is speculation or fact will become clear in the near future. But it would be naive to think such consultations have not taken place. There have certainly been informal meetings and probes throughout the war.
This is an extremely dangerous scenario because both the US administration and government officials appear to underestimate Russia. It is especially risky due to the administration's lack of experience in global politics and dealings with Moscow.
Although Russia has fallen behind significantly in geopolitics and many of its tactical successes have turned into strategic failures, negotiations with them must not lead to complacency or the assumption that they have not calculated every possibility.
US retreat and self-isolation
In the long term, this scenario is unlikely, but in the short term, it has already damaged both European security and the United States itself. Trump's demands on allies and his direct accusation that Ukraine triggered the aggression are irreversible. The United States' credibility has suffered—not just among its allies, but even more critically, among its adversaries. Trump's statements and actions are being closely watched not only in European capitals but also in Moscow, Beijing, Tehran, and beyond.