ERKKI KOORT Four scenarios for Europe's future

Additionally, Reuters has reported that, alongside the Munich Security Conference, US and Russian delegations met in Switzerland. Whether this is speculation or fact will become clear in the near future. But it would be naive to think such consultations have not taken place. There have certainly been informal meetings and probes throughout the war.

This is an extremely dangerous scenario because both the US administration and government officials appear to underestimate Russia. It is especially risky due to the administration's lack of experience in global politics and dealings with Moscow.

Although Russia has fallen behind significantly in geopolitics and many of its tactical successes have turned into strategic failures, negotiations with them must not lead to complacency or the assumption that they have not calculated every possibility.

US retreat and self-isolation