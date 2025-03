On March 2, 2025, a summit of leaders from 16 countries, along with the European Union and NATO, took place in London. However, the leaders of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania were not invited. Photo: Javad Parsa/via REUTERS

Following the failed Zelenskyy-Trump meeting, the British prime minister invited 16 world leaders to London. Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania were left out, despite being border states with Russia and among the biggest supporters of Ukraine in terms of GDP share. How can such a situation be avoided in the future?