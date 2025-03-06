SANDRA LAUR We need to restore the military border guard

This difference is critically important. The role of a military border guard force is to ensure the first line of resistance at the national border. It is necessary to gather intelligence, monitor airspace for low-altitude flights, and, in the event of a military threat, involve reservists. Additionally, strategic objects need to be protected, and the border area should be prepared for guerrilla warfare.

Fortunately, we do not need to reinvent the wheel—we can take inspiration from our neighbors. For instance, our northern neighbor, Finland, which shares nearly 1,300 kilometers of border with Russia, has a militarized border guard force. They have received military training and are equipped with military weaponry. The Finnish Border Guard consists of both professional guards and reservists. Their primary combat tools are not sniper rifles or machine guns (although they have those too), but explosives and mines—something the police do not have. A key task is the demolition of road and railway bridges and the mining of roads. This provides the necessary time advantage for the defense forces in the event of an external attack.