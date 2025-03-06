SANDRA LAUR We need to restore the military border guard

Currently, Estonia is the only country in our region that lacks a militarized border guard force. Finland, Latvia, and Lithuania all have one. However, Estonia, along with the European Union, relies on the police to guard its 338.6 km border with Russia.
What is the difference between a police-led border guard and a militarized border guard?
Simply put, the police catch criminals, while the defense forces fight enemies. Their functions are different. The police can ensure internal order and respond to violations. However, they lack the training and equipment needed to protect the border in situations that require military readiness. While in peacetime, the police may be able to handle border security and a militarized border guard may seem unnecessary, the situation changes in the event of an armed conflict.
Several people with military backgrounds have provided an example: if a soldier is given the order, «Defend this house!», they take up position, determine firing sectors, build fortifications, and, if the enemy approaches, open fire and fight. A police officer, on the other hand, would approach the task differently. They would install surveillance cameras around the house and set up an alarm system. If an intruder broke in, the officer would rush to the scene and try to apprehend them.