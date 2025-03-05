Estonia awaits unpaid Russian pension fund transfers, some 4,000 people affected

A total of 3,965 people residing in Estonia are awaiting their pensions due to the missing payments from the Russian Federation. Estonia has fulfilled its contractual obligations by submitting the list of pension recipients and transferring the necessary funds to Russia. However, the Russian Pension Fund has not yet made the payments to Estonia.

Estonia and Russia have a social security agreement in place, under which the Estonian Social Insurance Board pays pensions to individuals residing in Estonia who receive a Russian pension, while Russia pays pensions to Estonian pensioners living in Russia on a quarterly basis. Payments are made after both sides have transferred the required funds. Typically, these payments are received by the fifth day of each quarter, but this time, the funds have not arrived.

Kristina Pähkel, head of development and finance at the Estonian Social Insurance Board, said that the Russian pension authority said that they attempted to transfer the money twice, but the payments were rejected.

«The Russian Pension Fund claims to be looking for an alternative solution, but we have not received official confirmation of this. There is also no clarity on when the pensions might reach Estonia,» Pähkel added.