However, it's a bit disheartening to see that neither Estonia nor the other Baltic states are at the table. Considering the contribution of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania to helping Ukraine compared to their budgets, this is unexpected. Quite a few countries that have contributed significantly less received an invitation.

Eighteen countries received an invitation to London. The European Union has 27 member states, and of course, London is under no obligation to limit its invitations to EU countries or even to Europe. They have the freedom to make their own decisions, but the fact that the Baltic states are not at the table is unsettling.

At this point, it is worth drawing conclusions about what went wrong. Did anything go wrong at all? Of course it did. As for the content of the meeting, we do not know it now and will not know in two days. But the choice of countries has created a watershed. Obviously, we will also have to revise our foreign policy weighting a little, but the fault does not necessarily lie in what Estonia itself has or has not done to increase its weight.

The main problem is what our adversaries and rivals read from these discussions. I do not mean only those that are directly against Estonia, but also those against Europe (although they overlap). Both Russia and China will look at the boundaries that London has inadvertently drawn on the map. At any other time, this would have been just an ordinary meeting, but with the US moving away from Europe and closer to Russia, this is a major problem for the entire continent.

Just as Washington does not understand the consequences of its actions, it is surprising that London does not either. Or it's the other way round?