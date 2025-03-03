EDITORIAL The masks have fallen

It is equally regrettable that hostility towards Ukraine has started to spread more and more also in Estonia. Martin Helme wrote on Facebook on Saturday: «...the insolent Slav went to Trump to brag and demand things, he got what he wanted.» On social media, several people who consider themselves conservatives are fielding a plethora of arguments that Ukraine is somehow to blame for what happened, that the war started because Ukraine wanted to join NATO, and that Ukraine will collapse immediately if the peace agreement offered by Trump is not accepted right away.

Let's put things in perspective. While the aggressor state, Russia, assumed that the war would be over in three days, it had lasted for 1,102 days as of March 1. Thus, only 316 days less than the Great Patriotic War, Russia's heroic self-myth. While the Soviet Union was also to blame for the outbreak of that war, Ukraine is not to blame for anything now. When it comes to Ukraine, this war is as moral as any war can be. Standing up to the attacker was necessary, inevitable, and, as we now see, possible. What would have been the alternative? Silent surrender, like Estonia in 1939, which would have been followed by looting, deportations, and killings. In short, the systematic Russification of the Ukrainian people?