Alar Karis: Donald Trump Is Not an Enemy of Estonia

But we, who live right next to Russia, have a clearer understanding of the situation.

I once visited the border between South Korea and North Korea and looked across to the other side. I felt significantly more uneasy there than when I look across the Narva Bridge towards Russia. Here, at least, you more or less know what to expect.

What would you like to do with artificial intelligence?

We need to understand it, not fear it. For me, it all started when I was traveling in different countries, and since Estonia has such a strong digital reputation, everyone looked at me and asked, «So, what are you doing in Estonia?» And I didn't have a clear answer. That's where the idea came from that we need to take the initiative in artificial intelligence as well. The thought was to bring companies together and figure out how we could develop the economy and what we could do with AI. That's how things started moving forward.

What is your opinion on the controversy that emerged a few weeks ago when Minister of Justice and Digital Affairs Liisa Pakosta (Eesti 200) announced that Estonia's language corpus had been given for free to Meta, the parent company of Facebook? The message was later revised and clarified, but still.

At that time, I was actually on my way to Paris to give a speech on artificial intelligence. For a small nation like Estonia, language is extremely important. But we cannot do everything ourselves. We need to involve the big players, but not in a way that we just hand everything over to Meta. Legal clarity must be ensured so that all stakeholders, including the media, are satisfied.

With artificial intelligence, everything becomes simple in the end. If we don't provide Estonian there, all young people will switch to English.