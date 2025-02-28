TOOMAS KIHO We thought we had already witnessed the new end of history, but that too was false

Surely, the time will come when the issue of having a normal relationship with Russia will arise. Of course, that's where I'll be warned to be careful with my words, as in the current discourse (read: the end of history), the prevailing belief is that Russia will never change – it will remain an eternally aggressive neighbor bent on conquest. And while our Baltic Sea region's history over the past millennium has reinforced this notion, we still cannot completely rule out the possibility – otherwise, what would we be fighting for?

Let's ask, how determined is the West to see Ukraine win anyway? For one thing, there is the smooth flow of arms supplies, which have been subject to serious delays on many occasions. But, alongside military aid, agreements at the international diplomatic level are just as important. Looking at it from the West, one might get the impression that the world is united in its support for Ukraine, but that is far from the case – if you look beyond the borders of NATO and the European Union (and those borders cover a relatively small part of the world), you can see that much of the world is not on the same side as the West in backing Ukraine. However, in the diplomatic and foreign policy arena, we should communicate wisely with all countries so that they condemn Russia's attack – if Ukraine's victory is the goal. As long as this is not done and, in addition to China, Iran and others, also countries such as India, the Arab world, etc., are allowed to drift toward supporting Russia, the question arises: is victory really the goal?