JÜRI TOOMEPUU Politics of the new era shouldn't just be about power and strategy

- It is clear that Europe cannot continue its 80-year dependence on the United States.
- Estonians must understand that our understanding of NATO has been naive.
- Traditional diplomatic approaches must merge with innovative ways of thinking.
The rise to power of Donald Trump and his Republican Party is rapidly transforming the world order. The profound changes of the era are reflected in the statements and actions of President Trump, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Diplomacy, political strategy, and the characters and self-awareness of leading figures are intertwining into a single historical stage that is shaping the new world order, former politician and military officer Jüri Toomepuu writes.