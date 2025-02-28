Sa, 1.03.2025
JÜRI TOOMEPUU Politics of the new era shouldn't just be about power and strategy

US President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Dec. 7, 2024.
US President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Dec. 7, 2024. Photo: SARAH MEYSSONNIER
  • It is clear that Europe cannot continue its 80-year dependence on the United States.
  • Estonians must understand that our understanding of NATO has been naive.
  • Traditional diplomatic approaches must merge with innovative ways of thinking.

The rise to power of Donald Trump and his Republican Party is rapidly transforming the world order. The profound changes of the era are reflected in the statements and actions of President Trump, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Diplomacy, political strategy, and the characters and self-awareness of leading figures are intertwining into a single historical stage that is shaping the new world order, former politician and military officer Jüri Toomepuu writes.

Before the elections, Donald Trump promised to end the Russia-Ukraine war in just 24 hours. Such a promise was initially seen as more entertaining than realistic, and his subsequent 100-day goals have also raised questions.

To assume that a peace agreement can be reached so quickly is a big assumption – especially considering that the conflict itself is based on a strategy of force, which dictators often use to distract their people. Putin may have reason to continue the war simply because a foreign enemy will help him assuage public dissatisfaction.

Trump's unpredictable steps have caused stormy reactions in European political circles and caused international powers to reassess their strategic priorities.

Putin's strategy has always been multifaceted and mysterious, hiding deeper intentions behind false words that prove that politics is nothing more than the art of deception for him.

The goal of Russia’s autocratic dictator Putin seems to still be the same as what he has repeatedly publicly affirmed – to restore the “glory” of the Stalinist Russian Empire. Of course, he can only do this by retaking his neighbors.

His public statements – such as: “War is just a game, where every move counts – and the rules of the game can be broken” – reflect the “end justifies any means” amorality he acquired as a KGB agent. Putin's strategy has always been multifaceted and mysterious, hiding deeper intentions behind false words that prove that politics is nothing more than the art of deception for him.

Zelenskyy: hero and diplomatic visionary

When Putin launched an attack on Kyiv with his powerful tank armada, friendly leaders offered Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a helicopter so he could escape before Russian forces captured Kyiv. Zelenskyy's response was: "Send me ammunition."

President Zelenskyy has become an international symbol, uniting his people and the world in the fight for democracy and freedom. His speeches often sound like a call for unity and hope.

Zelenskyy’s ability to engage in dialogue both domestically and internationally makes him not only a political leader but also a source of inspiration for the new era. His vision shows that even in the most difficult times, a strong and united leader can bring hope and unite various international efforts.

Europe and America: a new strategic area

Today's global strategy is fraught with tensions, with European-American relations undergoing profound changes. European countries have had to find a balance between traditional values and new geopolitical trends.

It is clear that Europe cannot continue its 80-year dependence on the United States. Joint dialogue, cooperation and the willingness of European countries to take risks and, above all, to contribute to the expenses necessary for the security of European countries are the factors that can protect European countries against the dictator Putin's dream of restoring the "glory" of Stalin-era Russia. Europe must become a player who sets the rules.

The new world order is also based on economic forces and investments. Sanctions, asset freezes and the digital revolution have changed the flow of money and created the basis for new forms of cooperation.

Social media and artificial intelligence in turn have changed the game of politics, where every public expression can shape public opinion and influence global decisions. As a result, critical thinking and the countering of misinformation have become paramount in this era.

The politics of the new era should not only be about power and strategy – it should also be a commitment to shared values, security and peace.

Culture and traditions give a nation strong roots and create a foundation for stability even in the most difficult times. Shared values create a bond that transcends cultural and political divides, helping us understand where we come from and where we are going.

The new era demands bold ideas and creative solutions. Traditional diplomatic approaches must merge with innovative thinking to create a foundation for a better future.

Joint dialogue and cooperation are the basis for restoring peace, stability and common values. European countries must act to commit to achieving common goals.

Conclusions and recommendations

Donald Trump's unpredictable moves, dictator Putin's dreams of restoring Stalin's empire, and Volodymyr Zelenskyy's heroic leadership are all evidence that the world order is facing the dawn of a new era. The politics of the new era should not only be about power and strategy – it should also be a commitment to shared values, security and peace.

It is clear that Europe can no longer rely on long-term dependence on its former NATO leader. Estonians must understand that the naive understanding of NATO's "one for all, all for one" clause has never obligated (!) any NATO ally to defend Estonia against our archenemy. It only enables (!) to come to the rescue if the ally so desires. It has never been likely that any ally would be willing to sacrifice its soldiers or risk nuclear war to defend Narva.

Estonia should join forces with Latvia and Lithuania, and even better, also Finland, to establish a common security zone with joint arms acquisition plans, integrated armed forces, and a treaty that not only enables but obliges allies to defend each other. Such a treaty could convince Putin that retaking the Baltics is not practical.

