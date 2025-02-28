JÜRI TOOMEPUU Politics of the new era shouldn't just be about power and strategy

Before the elections, Donald Trump promised to end the Russia-Ukraine war in just 24 hours. Such a promise was initially seen as more entertaining than realistic, and his subsequent 100-day goals have also raised questions.

To assume that a peace agreement can be reached so quickly is a big assumption – especially considering that the conflict itself is based on a strategy of force, which dictators often use to distract their people. Putin may have reason to continue the war simply because a foreign enemy will help him assuage public dissatisfaction.

Trump's unpredictable steps have caused stormy reactions in European political circles and caused international powers to reassess their strategic priorities.

Putin's strategy has always been multifaceted and mysterious, hiding deeper intentions behind false words that prove that politics is nothing more than the art of deception for him.

The goal of Russia’s autocratic dictator Putin seems to still be the same as what he has repeatedly publicly affirmed – to restore the “glory” of the Stalinist Russian Empire. Of course, he can only do this by retaking his neighbors.