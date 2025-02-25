TAAVI MADIBERK Estonia has always been a nation of winners—and we must believe it

This mentality is dangerous because it reflects a subconscious desire to escape reality. Instead of seriously strengthening our defense, we comfort ourselves with the idea that NATO's collective deterrence and our geographically distant allies, such as those on the Iberian Peninsula, will keep threats beyond Narva. However, history has shown that small nations that solely relied on allies, instead of their own preparedness, have often been sorely mistaken.
The public sees this far more clearly. The people have more faith in victory than many politicians, because they have nowhere else to go. The time for political bickering is over—Estonia needs action now. The public mandate for this already exists.
A new narrative: Estonia, the nation of winners
As a practitioner, I can say that in business, a company's culture is ultimately what determines its success. I do not believe that a victim mentality, the idea that «nothing depends on us,» can build global companies, restore economic growth, or stand up to an aggressive eastern neighbor.
I propose a new narrative for our history and future—Estonia is a nation of winners.
The existing narrative of suffering must be replaced with a confident, winner's mentality. This is not difficult, because in reality, we have moved from victory to victory throughout history, emerging triumphant even from the most unlikely situations.