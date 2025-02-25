TAAVI MADIBERK Estonia has always been a nation of winners—and we must believe it

You may ask, is it really possible for us to have the largest defense industry per capita in the world? Is that goal any less realistic than winning the War of Independence or having the highest number of unicorn startups per capita in the world? A nation of winners has only one answer: we act, we win, and we do it on a global scale.

Estonia – Europe’s Rocky Balboa

Estonia's historic victories—the War of Independence, regaining our independence, and rapid economic and digital development—were not accidents or gifts from external forces. They were achieved by Estonians who believed in victory, took risks, and acted fearlessly. We have never been passive victims of fate; instead, we have overcome obstacles that seemed insurmountable. This winner's mentality is at the core of our history—it is what drives us forward and sets us apart from nations that merely exist without determining their own future.