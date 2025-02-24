Estonian defense chief: Some major powers once again selfishly dividing up world

«Our future and fate are in our own hands. Right now, we still have the chance to make efforts to prevent a potential war. The next two to five years will be crucial in convincing Russia that aggression against us will fail miserably. We are more prepared for this than ever before, but much work remains to be done, and time is of the essence. Nothing will get easier, but the true charm of life lies in overcoming difficulties. We believe in ourselves and in the people around us, we support each other regardless of the situation, and we are united in avoiding cowardly, foolish, yet disastrous decisions. 'The only easy day was yesterday' could be a motivating reminder for our new efforts. This should not, however, limit us from dreaming big, finding joy in the little things, and enjoying life in all its beauty and charm,» the commander of the defense forces said.