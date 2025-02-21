Jüri Toomepuu Europe is waking up to the betrayal of the US

Trump's recent statements have deeply shaken European politicians and diplomats, who understand that the US is no longer a reliable partner. European Union leaders have begun to think outside the traditional NATO and EU formats to ensure their security. The Weimar format of Germany, France and Poland, as well as cooperation between the Nordic and Baltic states, emphasize that Europe must take more responsibility for its own defense.

The largest parties in the European Parliament – the European People's Party, the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats, Renew Europe and the Greens – issued a joint statement saying that Europe must strengthen its defense capabilities and increase military aid to Ukraine. "We have no choice if we want to defend our values and security," the statement said.

New talks between the US and Russia

Even more worrying are the talks between the US and Russia, which took place in Saudi Arabia and in which Ukraine had no say. The Trump administration discussed sanctions relief and energy cooperation with Russia, while the European Union imposed new restrictions on Russia.