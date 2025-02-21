Fr, 21.02.2025
Weather
Customer Care
Subscriptions
Announcements
Advertising
Cookie Settings
Privacy Policy
RUS
EST
Hint

Jüri Toomepuu Europe is waking up to the betrayal of the US

Copy
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron. Paris 2025. Photo: J.E.E/SIPA
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron. Paris 2025. Photo: J.E.E/SIPA Photo: J.E.E/SIPA
  • It appears that the 2025 Munich Conference will be followed by US President Trump's appeasement poli
  • European Union leaders have begun to think outside the traditional NATO and EU formats.
  • European politics is facing a new reality, where the US no longer represents stability and certainty

"Peace for our time" was the declaration of British prime minister Neville Chamberlain after the 1938 Munich Conference, when agreements were made with Hitler as a result of the British government's so-called appeasement policy, former politician and military officer Jüri Toomepuu writes.

The following year, World War II broke out, causing an estimated 70-85 million deaths, 3 percent of the world's population at the time. 50-56 million people died directly as a result of the war, and war-related diseases and famine caused more than 20 million more deaths.

It appears that the 2025 Munich Conference will be followed by a policy of appeasement by US President Trump, as a result of which he intends to make deals with the bloodthirsty Russian dictator Putin.

This time, however, the European political landscape has changed drastically. New alliances and ways of thinking have emerged to respond to Trump’s sudden change of direction on Ukraine and Russia. While NATO and the European Union were previously seen as the main actors on security issues, adaptation to a new diplomatic framework is currently underway, where European leaders are trying to find alternative solutions to counter Washington’s Moscow-friendly policies.

Macron's rebellion and a new coalition

The changes that have taken place since the Munich Security Conference have shown how Western European leaders, led by French President Emmanuel Macron, are trying to counter Trump's aggressive rhetoric toward Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Macron invited key NATO and EU countries to Paris to discuss creating a new diplomatic bloc that could respond to Washington's new direction.

The meeting was attended by France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Poland, the Netherlands and Denmark, as well as the leaders of NATO, the European Commission and the Council of Europe. By Wednesday, that initially limited group had expanded to 19 members, including Canada and several non-EU member states such as Norway and Iceland. Conspicuously absent from the group were the United States, as well as Hungary and Slovakia, which have close ties with Russia.

Trump's attack on Zelenskyy

In recent days, Trump has turned his entire political attack on Ukraine, calling Zelenskyy a dictator without an election and claiming that the United States has been cheated out of hundreds of billions of dollars in aid to Ukraine. These statements have sparked outrage in Europe, and military and political figures in Ukraine have come to the president’s defense.

Yulia Tymoshenko, former prime minister of Ukraine, stressed that only Ukrainians can decide the fate of their government and expressed outrage at US pressure to hold elections in Ukraine during wartime. Ukraine's constitution prohibits holding elections during martial law, as it would endanger citizens' security and exclude the participation of soldiers and people living in occupied territories.

Europe is waking up to the betrayal of the US

Trump's recent statements have deeply shaken European politicians and diplomats, who understand that the US is no longer a reliable partner. European Union leaders have begun to think outside the traditional NATO and EU formats to ensure their security. The Weimar format of Germany, France and Poland, as well as cooperation between the Nordic and Baltic states, emphasize that Europe must take more responsibility for its own defense.

The largest parties in the European Parliament – the European People's Party, the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats, Renew Europe and the Greens – issued a joint statement saying that Europe must strengthen its defense capabilities and increase military aid to Ukraine. "We have no choice if we want to defend our values and security," the statement said.

New talks between the US and Russia

Even more worrying are the talks between the US and Russia, which took place in Saudi Arabia and in which Ukraine had no say. The Trump administration discussed sanctions relief and energy cooperation with Russia, while the European Union imposed new restrictions on Russia.

This situation has raised strong suspicions that the US is no longer an ally of Europe, but rather a strategic partner of Russia. Brussels has begun to discuss the possibility that the US-Russia cooperation is aimed at weakening the European Union.

Towards a new independence of Europe

Initiatives by France, Germany and other leading EU countries in support of Ukraine show that Europe is striving for greater independence in its security policy. While there are still disagreements about exactly what this should look like, it is clear that the old transatlantic relationship is under great strain.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is planning to visit Washington to discuss relations with the Trump administration, but European diplomats are skeptical that the meeting will be helpful. The Trump administration's current priorities appear to be trade and pro-Russia policies rather than European security.

A new reality

European politics is facing a new reality in which the US no longer represents stability and security. NATO and the EU are forced to adapt to a situation where they must take responsibility for their own security. Initiatives by France, Germany and other European powers show that Europe is starting to take a greater role in shaping its future.

While Europe is responding quickly, a crucial question remains: will this new diplomatic language be able to avoid the abandonment of Ukraine and prevent Russia from gaining more geopolitical power? History shows that Western countries cannot afford division, or it could prove to be the most fateful decision since World War II.

Comments
Copy

Terms

Top