The meeting was attended by France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Poland, the Netherlands and Denmark, as well as the leaders of NATO, the European Commission and the Council of Europe. By Wednesday, that initially limited group had expanded to 19 members, including Canada and several non-EU member states such as Norway and Iceland. Conspicuously absent from the group were the United States, as well as Hungary and Slovakia, which have close ties with Russia.
Trump's attack on Zelenskyy
In recent days, Trump has turned his entire political attack on Ukraine, calling Zelenskyy a dictator without an election and claiming that the United States has been cheated out of hundreds of billions of dollars in aid to Ukraine. These statements have sparked outrage in Europe, and military and political figures in Ukraine have come to the president’s defense.
Yulia Tymoshenko, former prime minister of Ukraine, stressed that only Ukrainians can decide the fate of their government and expressed outrage at US pressure to hold elections in Ukraine during wartime. Ukraine's constitution prohibits holding elections during martial law, as it would endanger citizens' security and exclude the participation of soldiers and people living in occupied territories.
Europe is waking up to the betrayal of the US