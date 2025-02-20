Now, Macron has once again taken the initiative by calling a summit in Paris with selected countries. However, given his previous initiatives and their outcomes, unfortunately, one can expect this one to fade soon as well.
The rumble of German elections
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, too, has not emerged as a European leader. Next week's elections, which will apparently leave him out of power, have provoked strange reactions. As we know, Scholz had a big problem with statements by businessman Elon Musk that supported the Alternative for Germany (AfD). US Vice President J.D. Vance also met with the co-leader of the AfD.
Both of these public endorsements of the AfD irritated Scholz so much that he accused the United States of interfering in German democracy. AfD members have been downplaying Nazism, and the chancellor has mentioned that Germany can never again support fascism, racism or a war of aggression.
These statements illustrate the current situation quite accurately. Scholz's statements about the AfD have at times been panic-stricken, but nothing has stopped him in the past from speaking with a regime that has committed similar crimes. Russia is the legal successor to the USSR, and that country committed war crimes and crimes against humanity on a massive scale before, during and after World War II. Russia continues to commit these crimes in Ukraine, and Putin is a direct heir of the NKVD and the KGB, as well as the FSB, which goes on committing crimes against humanity to this day. This does not seem to bother the chancellor as much. The arming of Germany proclaimed by Scholz has proved to be hollow and, judging by the latest reports, the Bundeswehr's combat capability has been decreasing further.