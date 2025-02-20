ERKKI KOORT How US-Russia relations are shaping European security

The EU and the UK must make rapid changes in rhetoric, real behavior, and investments.

However, what is the reality? In the three years of war, Europe has failed to get its war industry off the ground. Even allocating two percent to defense is beyond the means for several countries, who ridiculously justify it by citing overly rapid GDP growth. Meanwhile, there are those among European nations and NATO allies who directly flirt with Putin and Russia. It is completely absurd to think that Hungary and Slovakia could somehow remain neutral in the event of a conflict. Such opinions also occasionally come up in Estonia. No, it is not possible to stay out, and if Budapest and Bratislava wish to stay out of collective action, this must be taken into account in planning now.

Europe is, of course, facing a very big challenge, which is to increase its military capabilities. The US taking a back seat will require a greater role, but also a mental change.