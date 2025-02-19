Estonia hands Ukraine list of products, services it can provide as military assistance.

The product catalog handed to Ukraine includes nearly 500 products and services from around 100 Estonian companies.

«To achieve lasting peace in Europe, it must be considered that Putin has not changed the original goals of his aggression -- to subdue Ukraine and rearrange the European security architecture. Just as Putin has no intention of ceasing hostilities also during possible negotiations, we must also maintain unity and ramp up support for Ukraine to achieve a position of strength, while simultaneously increasing political and economic pressure on Russia,» Kuusk said in a press release on Wednesday.

Estonia will continue to support Ukraine in their fight against the aggressor with an amount equaling at least 0.25 percent of its gross domestic product (GDP) annually, most of which will be invested in measures that enable Estonian companies to contribute to Ukraine's victory. The feedback received from Ukraine regarding Estonian defense industry products has been consistently very positive, the secretary general added.