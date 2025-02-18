EERIK-NIILES KROSS What Europe will do now depends largely on the fear of death

It may prove to be the moment when the marginalization of the European Union as a minor geopolitical force is conclusively revealed. It may prove to be the weekend when Europe pulled itself together and decided to determine its own destiny. It may prove to be a strange moment of misunderstanding in relations between Europe and the United States, but it may also mark the beginning of a completely new transatlantic relationship.​

The alarm clock has been so overused as a cliché that trying to call Trump's decision not to invite the European Union or even Europe's most important countries (even just the victors of World War II) to negotiations with Putin's Russia yet another wake-up call would be comical. Alarm clocks have been ringing since at least 2008, and Europe – or most of it – has so far not deemed it necessary to get out of bed. Now it has become clear that one's so late for class that they are not even expected anymore.