EERIK-NIILES KROSS What Europe will do now depends largely on the fear of death

Hopefully, the «summit» convened by Macron in Paris, which is actually a Weimar plus Poland summit, will not be dominated by voices from Munich saying that «leaving Europe aside is unacceptable,» or whining seeking to prove Europe's great freedom of speech. That is not really the point.
The time for statements is over. Europe can either pull itself together and establish its own rules of the game, or it cannot.
One thing is clear – if Europe wants to have a say in the negotiations or in the further course of the war, it must take this position itself, not beg for it from others.
First of all, the meeting between the Trump and Putin teams in Saudi Arabia cannot be considered by Europe as a peace negotiation, since peace negotiations are something that can be held by the parties involved in the war. The US and Russia can negotiate on their own relations, but not on Ukraine-Russia or Europe-Russia relations.
Of course, Europe, being «very concerned,» can wait to see what agreement Trump brings from Moscow «for Europe» and then pay for it and guarantee it with its own forces, as Washington seems to expect. However, hopefully, things will not turn out so badly.