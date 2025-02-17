Kaja Kallas: The meeting with J.D. Vance was very, very good

Are there any Europeans who support relocating the Palestinians?

I have not heard of anyone supporting the idea that Palestinians should be relocated.

Yesterday, I also sat down with regional players, and they have publicly stated that this is not a real estate project.

If you think of it as a real estate project, then it’s indeed easier to rebuild if there are no people there. But in reality, Gaza can be rebuilt while keeping its people there. It is well known that if they leave, they won’t be able to return. In this regard, we have been aligned not only at the European level but also with our Arab and regional partners.

Finally, on a more personal note, how does the role of High Representative compare to being Prime Minister?

Right now, it seems that this job is even more intense than being Estonia’s Prime Minister. Maybe because I am comparing the end of my tenure as Prime Minister to the start of this role, which might not be entirely fair.

At the request of a journalist, I looked back at my schedule from when I was Prime Minister. As I flipped through those early days, it all came back to me. First, the worst phase of COVID—schools closed, schools reopened, no vaccines, all the pressure. Then came the energy crisis, then inflation, and at the same time, the largest Russian troop buildup on Ukraine’s border in modern history.

Reading all that, I realized it was quite a chaotic time. But this job is different. You learn a lot. I’ve met representatives from different countries and learned so much about their histories and other matters. In that sense, I am definitely growing.