EDITORIAL The decline of the role of the parliament

However, the motion failed, as it required the support of a parliamentary majority, that is 51 MPs. For the vote to take place at all, a majority had to be present in the room, which was not an issue, as 94 MPs registered their attendance. Yet, just before the vote, only a handful of coalition members were actually present in the hall.

One of them, Igor Taro (Estonia 200), dismissed the motion as cheap, low-quality village theatrics. He also reminded everyone that one of its key backers, the Center Party, has been convicted of a criminal offense. «Why do you want to be accomplices to a criminal organization?» Taro asked those supporting the motion, before repeatedly shouting: «Get the criminals out of parliament!»

Yes, the Center Party has been found guilty of a criminal offense in an Estonian court, but the ruling did not strip its MPs of their rights. By Taro's logic, he himself might have to leave parliament—if we recall the case of Johanna-Maria Lehtme, who remains under investigation for allegedly misusing donations intended to support Ukraine.