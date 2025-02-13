Estonian intelligence: Russia spending heavily to deploy drone technology on large scale

The Shahed series of one-way attack drones, produced by Iran, has been sold to Russia in large quantities. The extensive use of Shahed drones against Ukraine has been well-documented through video evidence and physical remnants; however, a key source of information emerged on Feb. 4, 2024, when the PRANA Network hacker group leaked the email servers of Sahara Thunder, a purported front company for Iran's Revolutionary Guard, according to the report.

According to the Foreign Intelligence Service, the leaked documents revealed that Iran initially offered Shahed-136 drones to Russia at a price of 375,000 US dollars per unit. Following negotiations, the parties agreed on a reduced price of 193,000 dollars per drone for a bulk purchase of 6,000 units, or 290,000 dollars per drone for a batch of 2,000 units. The price quoted by Iran is vastly higher than the estimated production cost, indicating that, for Iran, the Shahed drone sales were primarily an economic transaction. For Russia, accepting such a high price reveals its urgent need for these drones.