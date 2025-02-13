Estonian formin: Position of strength must be achieved before any agreements with Putin

«The official positions of Estonia are thoroughly outlined in my annual foreign policy speech presented in the Riigikogu the day before yesterday. In short, Estonia's stance remains unchanged -- before negotiations begin, a position of strength must first be achieved. Putin will not come to the negotiating table just because he is asked. To ensure lasting peace in Europe, it must be recognized that Putin has not changed his original goals -- subjugating Ukraine and restructuring Europe's security architecture,» Tsahkna said.

«Just as Putin has no intention of ceasing military actions even during potential negotiations, we must also maintain Western unity and increase support to strengthen our position. This means maximizing military aid to Ukraine and applying political and economic pressure on Russia. Our actions must demonstrate that we are not shifting course while also convincing Russia that victory is out of reach and time is not working in his favor. Acting recklessly or hastily would only encourage Putin to continue his aggression and remain firm in his demands,» the foreign minister said.

Tsahkna said that in order for peace to last, Ukraine must have a functioning security guarantee.

«Estonia firmly believes that NATO membership remains the best, most effective, and credible security guarantee for Ukraine in Europe. Ukraine's right to choose its security path, including the option of joining NATO, must remain open. Estonia's support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity is unwavering, and we will never recognize any changes to borders imposed by force. Discussions on European security must take place in cooperation with European allies and partners. Ukraine's supporters must first clarify among themselves how to guarantee the country's security and, if necessary, defend it against future aggression. It would definitely be a mistake to do that in the course of negotiations with Russia,» he stated.

«It is Estonia's consistent position that European countries must invest more in their defense capabilities and take greater responsibility. Estonia remains committed to a strong NATO and a robust transatlantic relationship,» Tsahkna added.