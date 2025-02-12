JONATAN VSEVIOV What will the world order be like?

What happens after the war?

There is a scent of war’s end, of peace, in the air. This could be a cause for joy if only we were certain what kind of peace awaits us. But we do not. That is precisely where our discussions about peace should focus today. Will it be lasting and just, or something else entirely?

To ensure peace endures, we must construct a framework that allows Ukraine to survive—one that guarantees economic sustainability, political stability, and security. Otherwise, Ukraine will simply disappear. After a ceasefire, Russia would soon resume its aggression. Even if, for some reason, it did not do so militarily, an abandoned Ukraine would face the same fate that would have befallen Western Europe had the United States withdrawn after World War II—without the Marshall Plan, without NATO, without support for European integration. Democracies would have collapsed, the Kremlin's sphere of influence would have expanded, and the result would have been the same as if it had been achieved through military conquest under the red flag.

Promises have been made before. That is why this time, special attention must be paid to ensuring that any guarantee given to Ukraine is credible.