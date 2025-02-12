Estonian intelligence: Russian propagandists aiming to reignite fears of nuclear winter

Foreign intelligence chief: Risk of military attack on Estonia very low

According to Kaupo Rosin, director general of the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service, the risk of a military attack against Estonia this year is very low, but in order for this risk to remain low, Estonia must significantly improve its defense capabilities together with its allies.

Kaupo Rosin Photo: Sander Ilvest

Rosin emphasized at the presentation of the annual report of the Foreign Intelligence Service on Wednesday that, in order to ensure the future of Ukraine and the security of the free world, the terms of ending the war must not be dictated by Russia.

«The war in Ukraine must end in a clear defeat for Russia,» the foreign intelligence chief said.

According to him, there is no reason to believe that the leader of the Russian regime, Vladimir Putin, in his maximalist goals, has abandoned previous demands to return NATO's military deployment to the 1997 line, and it is all the more important that Russia leaves Ukraine with a painful lesson.