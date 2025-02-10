The initiative of one of the deputies to erect a monument to Stalin in Tomsk caused a flood of statements like: «What a horror, what a shame to Tomsk», «But did they ask the relatives of those who Stalin killed?», «Cities with monuments to Stalin are going down... I don't want Tomsk to go down with them. Shame on the citizens and the authorities if this is erected in Tomsk».

Information about price increases was accompanied by comments like: «It's a pity that this news is not read by someone who for 25 years has been promising to improve the well-being of Russians», «It is necessary to send a delegation of the people to the Sun-Faced and tell him the whole truth», «However, the wealth of the richest Russians increased by 18.465 billion dollars in a year. Putin's friends became even richer...».

The initiative of the regional deputy who went to fight in Ukraine was received with irony, with one of the comments saying: «Well done, set an example for the rest of the leadership! I hope that Mazur (the governor of the Tomsk region) and Makhinya (the mayor of Tomsk) will also join.» A Rostov-on-Don (a base of the Russian Army, where the headquarters of the Wagner private army was located) online portal posted the news that the head of Rostec, Sergey Chemezov, announced problems with the serial production of the Russian passenger aircraft MS-21, its production was postponed from 2024 to 2026. Several comments followed: «Sanctions are in our favor!», «In a country where a party of thieves and swindlers is currently in power (so far), this is completely expected and legal», «The tsar promised to produce one aircraft every month. He lied again!», «But has he fulfilled anything at all?». A comment on the news about Zelenskyy demanding security guarantees for Ukraine: «Even a schoolboy can see that Ukraine must become part of NATO and Russia must escape from the power of Putin and his entourage in order for all this to end.»