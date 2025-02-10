ANDREY KUZICHKIN Comment sections of Russian media betray public sentiment within the eastern neighbor

Of course, in Russia, the media, which has a semi-free status, is forced to accept the rules of the game established by the state. Therefore, the war in Ukraine, the events of Bucha and Irpin, criticism of the Russian armed forces and Commander-in-Chief Putin are taboo topics. However, private and corporate media, which operate at the federal level and have extensive connections and even founders outside of Russia, maintain their reputation. Therefore, fanatics of «special military operations» do not get a say on these platforms or are rare guests there.
The chronicle of military operations is not ruled out when it comes to content, but it is limited in scope. On the other hand, there are many analytical materials that do not romanticize life in Russia, but talk about the critical situation in the Russian economy, the consequences of sanctions and bleak forecasts for the future. Such materials can be found on the air of RBK, in the publication Kommersant and in Forbes magazine. By the way, according to the Russian project Medialogia, in 2024 Kommersant took second place among the top newspapers in the Russian media, Forbes became the leader among magazines, rbc.ru (the digital version of RBK) took first place among online resources.