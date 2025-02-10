The electricity systems of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania were successfully synchronized with the continental European synchronous area on Sunday at 2:05 p.m., Estonian system operator Elering announced.
Baltic electricity systems successfully synchronized with continental European system
For this, the electricity interconnection between Lithuania and Poland, LitPol Link, was switched to alternating current. Where previously, the Baltic states relied on the Russia-controlled IPS/UPS power system for frequency regulation, they are now part of the continental European frequency area, which includes more than 400 million consumers across 26 countries.
Joining the continental European synchronous area means that the Baltic states have permanently severed all electricity connections with Russia and Belarus.
The synchronization allows the Baltic countries to manage their electricity systems working with other countries of continental Europe, which ensures stable and reliable frequency management and significantly increases the region's energy security.
The change of frequency area was preceded by years of thorough preparation and close cooperation between the Baltic system operators Elering, Latvian AST and Lithuanian Litgrid, as well as their European partners.
Throughout the process, the Polish system operator PSE, which coordinated the whole project, played a significant role, Elering said. Poland is the only physical connection for the Baltic countries to the continental European electricity grid. To establish the connection, the system operators significantly upgraded their electricity infrastructure, in both the Baltic countries and Poland.
The synchronization was strongly supported by the European Union and ENTSO-E, the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity. The cooperation included counseling on technical, operational management, and legal matters.
Estonian president says joining continental European synchronous area historic
Estonian President Alar Karis on Sunday described the connection of the Baltic electricity systems with the continental European synchronous area as a historic move.
«A historic day for the Balti states -- we have joined the continental European synchronous area. With this, the energy dependence of the Baltic states on Russia will completely end and we will ensure that Russia can never use energy as a weapon against us,» Karis said in a post on X.
Commission president: Energy independence marks historic moment for Baltics
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday described the Baltic states' accession to the continental European electricity grid as a historic moment.
«Today history is being made: the Baltic states are switching on energy independence. The last electricity grids in Europe still linked to Russia are now fully integrated into Europe’s internal energy market, with the support of over one billion euros of European funding over the years. The last remaining electricity lines with Russia and Belarus will now be dismantled. These chains of power lines, linking the Baltic states to hostile neighbors will be a thing of the past. This is freedom. Freedom from threats and blackmail,» Leyen said in a press release, congratulating the three countries on the start of the new era.
Ursula von der Leyen, the commissioner for energy and housing, Dan Jørgensen, and the commissioner for defense and space, Andrius Kubilius, participated in the "Energy Independence Day," the official ceremony marking the occasion in Lithuania on Sunday, together with the political leaders of the three Baltic states, Poland and other stakeholders involved in the project.
The synchronization of the Baltics into the EU's electricity grid is a flagship project which has been supported by the Commission with unprecedented political, technical and financial backing over the past 15 years. This includes over 1.23 billion euros in grants from the EU's Connecting Europe Facility, covering 75 percent of the investment costs, as well as further investments financed under the Recovery and Resilience Facility in Latvia and Lithuania to strengthen electricity infrastructure.
The successful integration of the Baltic states into the EU internal energy market by joining the European continental network via Poland allows the Baltics to operate their own energy systems under common and transparent European rules. The synchronization of the Baltics not only contributes to the security of supply of the entire Union, it will also support the integration of renewable energy in the system, ultimately allowing consumers to benefit from lower energy costs, the Commission said in the press release.
Looking ahead, the European coordinator for the Baltic synchronization projects, Catharina Sikow-Magny, will continue to work closely with the EU member states in the Baltic region to implement the remaining aspects of this project, which is crucial for the completion of our Energy Union. Further work includes the construction of the 700 megawatt Harmony Link Interconnector between Lithuania and Poland, which is scheduled for completion in 2030.