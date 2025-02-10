Baltic electricity systems successfully synchronized with continental European system

Ursula von der Leyen, the commissioner for energy and housing, Dan Jørgensen, and the commissioner for defense and space, Andrius Kubilius, participated in the "Energy Independence Day," the official ceremony marking the occasion in Lithuania on Sunday, together with the political leaders of the three Baltic states, Poland and other stakeholders involved in the project.

The synchronization of the Baltics into the EU's electricity grid is a flagship project which has been supported by the Commission with unprecedented political, technical and financial backing over the past 15 years. This includes over 1.23 billion euros in grants from the EU's Connecting Europe Facility, covering 75 percent of the investment costs, as well as further investments financed under the Recovery and Resilience Facility in Latvia and Lithuania to strengthen electricity infrastructure.

The successful integration of the Baltic states into the EU internal energy market by joining the European continental network via Poland allows the Baltics to operate their own energy systems under common and transparent European rules. The synchronization of the Baltics not only contributes to the security of supply of the entire Union, it will also support the integration of renewable energy in the system, ultimately allowing consumers to benefit from lower energy costs, the Commission said in the press release.

Looking ahead, the European coordinator for the Baltic synchronization projects, Catharina Sikow-Magny, will continue to work closely with the EU member states in the Baltic region to implement the remaining aspects of this project, which is crucial for the completion of our Energy Union. Further work includes the construction of the 700 megawatt Harmony Link Interconnector between Lithuania and Poland, which is scheduled for completion in 2030.