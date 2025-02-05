EDITORIAL E-voting requires verification

Postimees asked Tarvi Martens, the creator of the Estonian e-voting system, to comment on them. After most of Samoson's claims, Martens wrote «False» in red. Since e-voting is a very technical field, for 99 percent of people it is currently a situation of one person’s word against another’s and everything comes down to mere trust.
However, here lies the root problem. E-voting is not like buying a washing machine online, ordering a taxi, or even making a bank transaction, where a person can check the movement of the payment and, if the money does not arrive, file a complaint with the financial supervision authority of the relevant country.
E-elections are about power: who do we give the authority to decide for four years over our security, our taxes, our general way of life? Power must be legitimate in order to function, that is, achieved in a legal way acceptable to the electorate. Legitimacy includes the verifiability of elections in a way that is understandable to the electorate.
Secondly, elections must be uniform. It is obvious that paper ballot voting and e-voting are not uniform at the moment, because in e-voting a voter can change their vote repeatedly. And the biggest problem with e-voting can probably be considered the fact that the observation procedure is jumpy and far from the convincing ritualism of such an important action that has developed over centuries in the case of paper ballot voting.