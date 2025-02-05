EDITORIAL E-voting requires verification

It is essentially impossible for an ordinary citizen to verify the adequacy of the results of e-voting and they must trust the experts. Unfortunately, citizens' trust in state institutions and e-elections is in a constant downward trend. Labeling doubters does not make the situation any better, but undermines Estonian democracy.

Therefore, Postimees cannot be satisfied with the calls that have been made repeatedly in the past that e-elections should simply be trusted. As the saying goes, trust, but verify! What could be a functioning and publicly acceptable verification mechanism? The fact that representatives of political parties can stand next to the server at the moment the election results are announced is clearly not enough. And as long as the issue of the reliability of e-elections is being tossed around like a hot potato from one opinion piece to another and between the coalition and the opposition, we have no hope of good luck.