Ahead of Estonia's Independence Day, President Alar Karis will decorate 157 people for their services to Estonia.
President to award state decorations to 157 people this year
«State decorations are a confirmation for our people and our supporters abroad of the values that Estonia relies on and considers important. Openness and democracy, wisdom and care, determination and entrepreneurship, perseverance and even bravery -- these are the principles that unite the recipients of the decorations,» Karis said.
The Order of the National Coat of Arms, 1st Class, will be awarded to writer and academician Hando Runnel and geneticist and academician Richard Villems. The Order of the White Star, 2nd Class, will be bestowed upon composer, pianist and pedagogue Olav Ehala.
The Order of the National Coat of Arms, 2nd Class, will be awarded to former prime minister Kaja Kallas, while the Order of the National Coat of Arms, 3rd Class, will be bestowed upon former state secretary Taimar Peterkop and former European commissioner for energy Kadri Simson.
Among others, Estonia thanks those who have purposefully developed the country's defense capabilities in an increasingly tense security situation. The Order of the Cross of the Eagle will be awarded to Col. Raul Järviste, deputy head of the Estonian Military Academy, Lt. Col. Allan Raidma, promoter of the capability development of the defense forces, Col. Eero Rebo, chief of the general staff of the Kaitseliit (Defense League) volunteer corps, and Capt. Jaana Ukkur, promoter of the logistics field.
Estonia also expresses appreciation to allies whose contributions have increased security cooperation and supported the strengthening of defense capabilities on NATO's eastern flank. Decorations will be bestowed upon Gen. Christopher Cavoli, supreme commander of the NATO forces in Europe, retired Lt. Gen. John S. Kolasheski, promoter of security cooperation between Estonia and the US, Col. Elegijus Paulavičius, promoter of security cooperation between Estonia and Lithuania, Gen. Patrick Sanders, long-time promoter of security cooperation between Estonia and the UK, and Gen. Jürgen-Joachim von Sandrart, booster of NATO's collective defense in the Baltics.
Ahead of Independence Day, the Estonian state thanks friends and promoters of Estonianness abroad. For their dedicated contribution, architect and promoter of Estonianness in North America Tõnu Altosaar, promoter of Estonianness in the United States Kristi Vuht Allpere, and Estonia's honorary consul general in Brazil Jüri Saukas will be recognized.
In recognition of close cooperation and support for Estonia, decorations will be awarded to Guðni Thorlacius Jóhannesson, promoter of cooperation between Estonia and Iceland and president of Iceland in 2018-2024, Antony J. Blinken, promoter of Estonia-US security cooperation and former US secretary of state.
Decorations will also be bestowed upon Supreme Court judge Nele Siitam, Tallinn Circuit Court judge Villem Lapimaa and long-time court clerk of Harju County Court Ülle Karna.
The president will also decorate diplomat Veikko Kala, political scientist, foreign and security policy expert Kristi Raik, researcher of the state of the Gulf of Finland and contributor to international environmental cooperation Siiri Kerge, defense cooperation promoter and head of the Defense Ministry's NATO and EU department Kalle Kirss.
Awards will also be bestowed upon Madis Mikko, organizer of the Estonian National Defense Course, Janek Mägi, head of the border guard and migration policy department of the Interior Ministry, and Andres Sikk, cyber security promoter and expert at the Information System Authority (RIA).