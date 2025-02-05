President to award state decorations to 157 people this year

Estonia also expresses appreciation to allies whose contributions have increased security cooperation and supported the strengthening of defense capabilities on NATO's eastern flank. Decorations will be bestowed upon Gen. Christopher Cavoli, supreme commander of the NATO forces in Europe, retired Lt. Gen. John S. Kolasheski, promoter of security cooperation between Estonia and the US, Col. Elegijus Paulavičius, promoter of security cooperation between Estonia and Lithuania, Gen. Patrick Sanders, long-time promoter of security cooperation between Estonia and the UK, and Gen. Jürgen-Joachim von Sandrart, booster of NATO's collective defense in the Baltics.

Ahead of Independence Day, the Estonian state thanks friends and promoters of Estonianness abroad. For their dedicated contribution, architect and promoter of Estonianness in North America Tõnu Altosaar, promoter of Estonianness in the United States Kristi Vuht Allpere, and Estonia's honorary consul general in Brazil Jüri Saukas will be recognized.

In recognition of close cooperation and support for Estonia, decorations will be awarded to Guðni Thorlacius Jóhannesson, promoter of cooperation between Estonia and Iceland and president of Iceland in 2018-2024, Antony J. Blinken, promoter of Estonia-US security cooperation and former US secretary of state.

Decorations will also be bestowed upon Supreme Court judge Nele Siitam, Tallinn Circuit Court judge Villem Lapimaa and long-time court clerk of Harju County Court Ülle Karna.

The president will also decorate diplomat Veikko Kala, political scientist, foreign and security policy expert Kristi Raik, researcher of the state of the Gulf of Finland and contributor to international environmental cooperation Siiri Kerge, defense cooperation promoter and head of the Defense Ministry's NATO and EU department Kalle Kirss.

Awards will also be bestowed upon Madis Mikko, organizer of the Estonian National Defense Course, Janek Mägi, head of the border guard and migration policy department of the Interior Ministry, and Andres Sikk, cyber security promoter and expert at the Information System Authority (RIA).