EUR 35 mln embezzled from Ukraine laundered through Estonia

Public prosecutor Jürgen Hüva stated that the evidence suggests the defendants deliberately attempted to cover their tracks.

«The charge sheet alleges that they varied their operational patterns, used an extensive network of businesses -- many registered in offshore jurisdictions -- to ensure anonymity, and appointed front men or intermediaries to head the companies involved in money laundering,» Hüva said.

«The evidence shows that the accused were aware the money originated from a crime committed against a Ukrainian state enterprise at a time when Ukraine has been defending itself against Russia's unlawful aggression since 2014. Despite this, they chose to conceal the illicit origin of the funds, exploited the Estonian banking system, and allegedly laundered nearly 35 million euros in criminal proceeds,» he added.

A Ukrainian court has already convicted one individual involved in the original crime in Ukraine, with the verdict having taken effect in January this year. Criminal proceedings continue in Ukraine to prosecute others suspected of embezzling the remaining funds.

«The indictment in Estonia was made possible thanks to excellent cooperation with Ukrainian and French law enforcement. We established a joint investigation team, which facilitated the efficient exchange of information and evidence. The Financial Intelligence Unit also played a key role in gathering evidence, while the economic crimes bureau of the Central Criminal Police collected the necessary proof for prosecution. At the request of the prosecutor's office, the court has seized properties linked to the defendants and over one million euros in cash found during searches. If convicted, the court may confiscate these assets,» Hüva said.

The pre-trial investigation was conducted by the Central Criminal Police, with support from the Financial Intelligence Unit, under the direction of the Office of the Prosecutor General.