SERGEI METLEV «Satanic» Estonian state looms over the souls of Orthodox nuns

First and foremost, Estonia is a secular state where all religions and their representatives' right to worship must be respected. No one disputes this. Problems arise when an organized religious association, which holds real influence over people, comes into conflict with the fundamental principles of the state.

In her appeal, Filareta Kalatšova warns members of the Riigikogu: if you vote in favor of the bill that forces the severing of ties with the central authority of the Moscow Patriarchate, the convent, which has operated for over a century, may have to close, and the nuns serving God will be left in distress.

The text is intriguing—crafted to evoke tears while skillfully employing subtle PR tactics.

«You undoubtedly understand perfectly well—by approving these legal amendments, you declare the convent unlawful, leaving only two options: either changing jurisdiction or forced liquidation—you are well aware that your actions effectively shut down the convent,» the letter states. «Our repeated explanations that the convent cannot, on its own, relinquish jurisdiction have not been heeded.»