ARVI HAMBURG The power system shift in February – will the lights go out?

Thus, there could be a two-way impact on the exchange price in our bidding area, but it will be minor compared to the cost of system reserves.
Factors increasing the total price of electricity
* Immediately in effect: island operation fees, estimated at 35 million euros per year. Spread over an annual consumption of 8 TWh, this adds 4.4 euros per MWh, or 0.44 cents per kWh.
* From August 2025: a frequency reserve fee will apply to consumers, which Elering estimates at 60 million euros per year. Distributed over total consumption, that is 7.5 euros per MWh, or 0.75 cents per kWh. According to Elering's 2024 forecast, the cost of holding frequency reserves for both consumers and producers is 5.31 euros per MWh.
* Going forward, probably from 2028 onward, additional reserve capacities from the ongoing procurement will materialize, whereas the need for frequency reserves will also grow in a power system increasingly saturated with weather-dependent and load-dependent generation. It is not possible to accurately predict the price of these reserves.
According to Elektrilevi, the average current network service fee is 44 euros per MWh, or 4.4 cents per kWh. Therefore, we should add about 1.2 cents per kWh to the total electricity price to cover island operation and frequency reserve fees—one component of the consumer's total electricity bill.
We are not examining other components of the total electricity price that arise from the need to invest in balancing weather-dependent electricity production, connection fees for wind farms, and renewable energy charges.
The electricity exchange price is set in a large market, and it may decrease in our bidding area. However, because of the additional components, we should not expect the total electricity price to fall.