ARVI HAMBURG The power system shift in February – will the lights go out?

Electricity flows like water from higher elevation to lower without human intervention. After that immediate help from the Russian side, the system operators of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania activated the reserves at our disposal to maintain the hourly cross-border AC balance close to the agreed minimum. In addition to domestic capacities, the Baltic system operators have agreements with their Finnish and Swedish counterparts on reciprocal use of adjustment reserves.

The «February events»

Within the European Union, we share common values—most notably a collective infrastructure and regulations for operating it. Every country's power system must be able to manage itself, maintaining a balance between generation and consumption. As an EU member state, we have long been preparing to connect our power systems to the continental European synchronous area. From the consumer's point of view, nothing changes; the quality requirements for electricity are the same in both the «old» and the «new» frequency area, and the rotation speeds of electrical machines remain the same. The only difference is the phase angles of the rotating generators.