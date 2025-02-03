Two people killed in Lux Express bus accident in Russia.

The accident occurred just before 9 p.m. Estonian time, 15 kilometers from the Russian town of Ivangorod on the road to St. Petersburg.

According to initial reports, the bus collided with a snow plow. There is currently no official information on the causes of the accident.

The accident involved a Lux Express bus on the Tallinn-St. Petersburg route that had departed from Tallinn at 2:30 p.m. At the time of the incident, there were 22 passengers and the bus driver on board. Among them were three Estonian, 16 Russian and two German nationals, one Moldovan, and one Polish citizen.

Two passengers died in the accident. 13 individuals -- 11 passengers, the bus driver, and the snowplow operator -- were taken to a hospital in Kingisepp, Russia.

Lux Express expressed its deep condolences to the families of the deceased.