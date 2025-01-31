Court doesn't allow pro-Kremlin activist to return to Estonia

The court stated that the decision of the Police and Border Guard Board of June 8, 2023, to revoke Paljamar's residence permit was due to the threat to public order and national security -- grounds provided for in the Aliens Act.

The court held that the decision to revoke the residence permit was based on sufficient evidence. The Police and Border Guard Board had assessed Paljamar's social media posts and participation in demonstrations, finding that they posed a threat to the security of the state. Paljamar said in her complaint that the Police and Border Guard Board did not hear her before revoking the residence permit. According to the court, the decision to not hear was legally justified.

One of the reasons for Paljamar's expulsion was her cooperation with persons deemed to be a threat to Estonia's security and her participation in the activities of the NGO Dobrosvet. This NGO, established in 2015, was involved in the delivery of humanitarian aid to areas of Ukraine that were already under Russian control at the time.