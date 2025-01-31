PRIIT TAMMERAID Intermittent energy won't take Estonia far

It is also necessary to invest much more in storage systems. Unfortunately, we cannot avoid deploying dispatchable energy assets that would supply us with energy during periods when intermittent energy happens to be not available.

In addition to causing a risk of deficit for the system containing large amounts of intermittent energy production, randomness also leads to situations where production spikes, but there is not enough consumption. The best examples of this are the moments of negative or zero price on our summer days.

The struggle to prepare the potato field

The situation in the renewable energy market reminds me of a situation in my home village a few decades ago. Back then, I was looking for someone with a tractor to help me work my small potato field. I found someone to help, but with a broken tractor. So, in addition to preparing the potato rows, the responsibility also fell on me to take the generator off the tractor and do all the repair work with my own tools.

Potato rows in spring. The photo is illustrative. Photo: Erakogu