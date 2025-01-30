Estonian defense forces receive first CAESAR self-propelled howitzers

«We are happy to report that the first CAESAR howitzers have been handed over to the defense forces. We signed the contract in June last year, and in just six months, the first units have arrived in Estonia,» said Ramil Lipp, strategic category manager for armaments at the Estonian Center for Defense Investments (RKIK).

Considering the reliability and effectiveness of this weapon system in various conflicts, including the war in Ukraine, Estonia has acquired the best possible solution, according to Lipp.

«This indirect fire system allows units to relocate quickly over distances of up to 600 kilometers on a single refuel, and its standard caliber ensures compatibility with various NATO munitions,» he added.

Lt. Col. Rauno Viitmann, who leads the CAESAR procurement project for the defense forces, said that the CAESARs will enhance the Estonian Division's firepower and response speed, enabling effective support for units across Estonia in various scenarios.

«Both conscripts and reservists will operate these howitzers -- conscripts will begin training in the coming weeks, and reservists will participate in training exercises this summer,» Viitmann said.

The CAESAR MK1 is a 155mm self-propelled howitzer designed for rapid relocation over long distances and can strike targets over 40 kilometers away. Its standard NATO caliber allows compatibility with multiple types of NATO munitions. The system's automation and user-friendly design enable crews to be trained in just a few weeks. Additionally, its widespread use in various countries ensures long-term logistical support and spare part availability.

The RKIK signed contracts in summer 2024 with the French defense procurement agency DGA and defense manufacturer KNDS for the procurement of 12 CAESAR wheeled self-propelled howitzers. The agreement also includes the option to purchase additional units in the future.