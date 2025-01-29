Belgium Requests the Lifting of Jaak Madison's Parliamentary Immunity

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola announced last Monday in Strasbourg, at the beginning of the parliamentary plenary session, that the Parliament has received a request to revoke the immunity of Estonian MEP Jaak Madison (Center Party)).
«I have also received a request from the competent Belgian authorities to lift Jaak Madison's parliamentary immunity. The request will be forwarded to the Legal Affairs Committee,» Metsola stated.
Metsola also noted that she had received a request from the Polish authorities to revoke the immunity of MEP Daniel Obajtek.
MEP Jaak Madison stated on social media that a confidential letter had arrived at the European Parliament indicating that Belgium is seeking to revoke his parliamentary immunity.
«This is necessary so they can investigate the false accusation made against me in the spring of 2024, just before the European elections, which was blown up into a media scandal to damage my reputation,» Madison said.
«As I stated ten months ago, I reaffirm now: the allegations against me are slander, aimed at damaging my chances of being elected to the European Parliament. This malicious plan did not succeed,» he added.
Madison also mentioned that he had already filed a lawsuit with his lawyer in the spring for damages due to the false accusations, and the case should conclude in the coming months.
«However, why hasn't Belgium contacted me earlier and is only now initiating an investigation, ten months after the false complaint? I have been told that such a procedural pace is not unusual in Belgium. We hope that this is truly the case and that no political competitor is trying to keep this unpleasant topic alive ahead of the upcoming local elections. I have no illusions that the sensationalist press will do its 'best' to squeeze the last drop out of last year's scandal,» Madison wrote.
He added that, as it is a legal dispute, his lawyer Joonas Põder will provide further comments on the matter.
In May last year, it became public that a female Estonian trainee at the European Commission had filed a complaint with Belgian police against Jaak Madison over an alleged sexual assault.
Mihhail Kõlvart: We Have No Reason Not to Trust Jaak Madison
Chairman of the Centre Party Mihhail Kõlvart commented on his party colleague's immunity case, stating that there is currently no official evidence supporting the accusations.
«At this stage of the proceedings, drawing conclusions is premature. We follow only official procedures and will wait for the outcome of the process,» Kõlvart told the Russian-language Postimees.
According to Kõlvart, the party has no reason to distrust Jaak Madison, who himself calls the accusations false and has vowed to defend his honor. »He has also filed a civil lawsuit for damages caused by the false accusations,« the Centre Party leader added.
Jana Toom: We Always Lift Immunity
Requests to lift parliamentary immunity are handled by the European Parliament»s Legal Affairs Committee, where Jana Toom (KE) serves as an alternate member.
«Metsola announced this last Monday – Estonian media is as quick as a snake,» she joked with Postimees. Madison's case documents are expected to reach the Legal Affairs Committee within a couple of months unless the matter falls through in the meantime. «Then we will process it and lift the immunity. We always lift the immunity,» Toom said. She added that, to her knowledge, Madison also supports the revocation of his immunity.
Toom recalled that during the last session, there were as many as eight requests to lift immunity. In the ten years she has been in the European Parliament, immunity has only been preserved once – in the case of Latvian MEP Nils Ušakovs. His immunity was challenged twice: once it was lifted with his support, and the second time, it was deemed to be a case of clear political harassment before elections, leading the Parliament to reject the request.
But what does Toom think about Madison»s case? «As a feminist, I always believe that women have the right to speak up. But we also have the presumption of innocence, and I have no idea what actually happened. So, until the police request reaches our committee, I cannot comment further,» she said.
Marina Kaljurand: Requests to Lift Immunity Are Commonplace
Social Democrat MEP Marina Kaljurand stated that she is not familiar with Madison«s case beyond what she read in the media last year. However, she noted that requests to revoke immunity are fairly common, typically occurring about once a month.
«I was also surprised at how often these cases come up. During the previous term, it involved two Latvian MEPs – Nils Ušakovs and Andris Ameriks. We all know about the Qatargate scandal [involving long-time Estonian EU official Hendrik Hololei – M.P.]. Currently, there are also a couple of cases concerning Polish MEPs. I believe in the rule of law, I believe that Estonia and Belgium are rule-of-law states. Thus, I also believe that lifting immunity is in the MEP«s own interest if they want to clear their name and seek justice if they believe they are innocent. As a rule, the Parliament has voted in favor of lifting immunity,» Kaljurand told Postimees.