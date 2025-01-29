Belgium Requests the Lifting of Jaak Madison's Parliamentary Immunity

«I have also received a request from the competent Belgian authorities to lift Jaak Madison's parliamentary immunity. The request will be forwarded to the Legal Affairs Committee,» Metsola stated.

Metsola also noted that she had received a request from the Polish authorities to revoke the immunity of MEP Daniel Obajtek.

MEP Jaak Madison stated on social media that a confidential letter had arrived at the European Parliament indicating that Belgium is seeking to revoke his parliamentary immunity.

«This is necessary so they can investigate the false accusation made against me in the spring of 2024, just before the European elections, which was blown up into a media scandal to damage my reputation,» Madison said.

«As I stated ten months ago, I reaffirm now: the allegations against me are slander, aimed at damaging my chances of being elected to the European Parliament. This malicious plan did not succeed,» he added.

Madison also mentioned that he had already filed a lawsuit with his lawyer in the spring for damages due to the false accusations, and the case should conclude in the coming months.