HEIDO VITSUR Estonia needs state reform

However, our situation is not at all hopeless and there are many things we can do quite easily to improve our current relatively poor competitive position. First of all, we should urgently abolish those prohibitions or excessively strict conditions that directly hinder economic development. There are many of them.
One could recently read in Maaleht that Estonia has for some reason excluded «available ground surface», which could also include home turf, from the substrates allowed for chicken farming – straw, peat, sawdust and soil. This example is not a particular economic problem, but it is all the more indicative of the prevailing attitude in our country.
Not beneficial
It has also become clear by now that the decision to allow only energy class A buildings to be built from some arbitrarily designated time onwards is not beneficial to the environment, people, or the economy, but rather, on the contrary, leads us to use the world's resources and our own money inefficiently. The obligation to ensure parking in underground parking lots throughout Tallinn also raises doubts.
Unfortunately, alongside such specific and clear-cut regulations, there are also those whose impact and content are difficult to grasp.
For decades, we have been proud of the arrival of our new shopping centers and new retail chains. We already have so much retail space that nowhere in Europe is there as much retail space per person as in Tallinn, even with a significantly higher turnover. At the same time, in addition to enjoying the growth of retail space, we have also dreamed that the increased competition that accompanies the growth of retail space would start to push prices down. Unfortunately, this has not happened.