HEIDO VITSUR Estonia needs state reform

Although we cannot even say today whether the number of children born per woman will return to its previous level of 1.6 children on average in the coming years or remain at last year's 1.3, it is not difficult to calculate that in the first case, 7.7 or 6.2 children will be born to the 4.8 girls born in 2023, or three to four times fewer than 35 years ago.

Unfortunately, 8,000 is also overly optimistic, because as recent studies show, the expected economic recovery may not help us much in terms of the birth rate. It has become clear that in developed countries, the increase in the level of education does not reduce the number of children as much as it used to, but rather the opposite is now the case. With the current unstable human relations, it is educated women who are able to have and raise the desired number of children. It is women with a lower level of education and less secure backgrounds who are most likely to have trouble fulfilling their wishes to have children, as they have realized that they too often cannot rely on anyone or anything but themselves when raising children. The problem is therefore not so much the level of GDP, but a change in the consciousness of values, where a sense of responsibility has been left with a rather modest spot.