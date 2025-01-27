ANDRES AULE JA JAAK VALGE An external assessment of e-elections is in the interest of all of Estonia

Estonia’s electronic voting system still raises questions, the resolution of which is in Estonia's interests. It also seems that the competent institutions in Estonia have not yet assessed the e-election system as a whole. Chief Justice Villu Kõve has noted that due to legal nuances, it is «essentially almost impossible to reach a comprehensive assessment of the constitutionality of the electronic voting regulation within the framework of a specific normative review».
With this in mind, one of the signatories, Jaak Valge, had the idea some time ago to ask the Venice Commission of the Council of Europe, an advisory body on democracy and the rule of law, for an opinion on these issues. At the time, Jaak Valge was a member of the parliamentary group of the Estonian Conservative People’s Party (EKRE) and the request for an opinion, which summarizes six issues that have remained open in connection with the Estonian e-elections so far, was prepared at the request of this group by the other signatory, Andres Aule. The request asks for an opinion on the security and legality of the Estonian e-elections as a whole.
However, this request for an opinion initially simply stalled in the EKRE group, because only a country’s constitutional institutions, such as the parliament, government or head of state, can address the Venice Commission, but the forces currently leading Estonia did not seem to want to ask for an international assessment on this issue. In September, however, a discussion arose as to whether the Riigikogu could address the Venice Commission. However, this discussion halted or was stopped largely for formal reasons, when Alar Laneman, who had left EKRE for the Reform Party in the meantime, removed his signature from the submitted draft.