ANDRES AULE JA JAAK VALGE An external assessment of e-elections is in the interest of all of Estonia

Elections are said to be a celebration of democracy. However, the concept of democracy itself has become vague and of poor quality in recent decades, and the credibility of elected bodies has declined.

Citizens with a nationalist mindset tie democracy more clearly to the choice of citizens and see the decline in the sovereignty of states as the reason for the decline in the quality of democracy. Elections do take place, but they do not have a significant impact. Powerful decision-making people or groups of people may be located far away and not care about the place where their decisions actually have an impact. This is partly inevitable because in the conditions of globalization, the power of the state is territorially limited, but the processes that the state must manage, such as cultural and monetary policy, and the problems that the state must solve, such as security and environmental problems, are more or less, or rather increasingly, global.