EU sanctions three members of Russia’s GRU who committed cyberattacks against Estonia.

Last autumn, after a national investigation, Estonia made the first ever attribution of cyberattacks against the state to the perpetrators, that is, GRU operatives Yuri Denisov, Nikolay Korchagin and Vitali Shevchenko, and declared them international fugitives.

Together with allies and partners, including the United States, Ukraine, Germany, Latvia, the Netherlands and the Czech Republic, a technical advisory was published to warn against the malicious cyber operations of this group.

GRU Unit 29155 targets government entities as well as critical infrastructure of the EU, NATO and other nations with an aim to disrupt support to Ukraine.

Now, EU-wide restrictive measures were imposed on the same GRU members under the cyber sanctions regime. Supporting the decision at the Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said that Russia is trying to undermine Western unity with hybrid actions, and sow fear and chaos in society.

«One of the tools of the aggressor is cyberattacks against contemporary countries -- including Estonia -- where a large part of services are digital,» Tsahkna said. «We are not blind and we can see through this pattern.»