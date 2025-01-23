EDITORIAL Kristen Michal's promise to the Estonian people

As an Estonian drone operator in Ukraine said in an interview with Jaanus Piirsalu, published on Sunday, the Estonian defense forces must provide every soldier and member of the Kaitseliit (Defense League) volunteer corps with tools to defend against drones and teach everyone how to protect themselves from them. Otherwise, our defense forces will suffer significant losses right at the start of the war. Of course, this involves developing the domestic drone industry and/or large-scale drone procurements.

We must fill the key gaps in Estonia's national defense quickly and decisively, we do not have much time.

Filling all these key gaps in national defense will require a lot of money. How can we secure it? Increasing taxes is not a good idea in the current economic situation, and employers have already protested against it.

At the end of last summer, the government issued a bond. Although it was small in scale, it could be repeated now, but the entire amount should be directed exclusively and specifically towards defense spending. Additionally, the European Union is discussing common defense bonds, with the proceeds potentially used to support smaller countries on the Russian border, which struggle to purchase everything they need on their own.

And of course, we are not taking these steps simply because Donald Trump says so. We are doing it because these actions are in the best interest of Estonia's security. Perhaps, this will also prompt European countries that have been slow to invest in defense to start taking action.

Therefore, Kristen Michal has promised more funding for our defense capabilities – let us hold him to his word!