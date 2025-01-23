Volunteer corps to be involved in critical energy infrastructure protection.

The order, with the president's consent, grants the government the right to involve Kaitseliit in maintaining public order during the period when Estonia disconnects from its current electricity system and integrates into the continental European electricity system.

According to the draft order, active members of Kaitseliit and active-duty personnel in peacetime positions will be involved in protecting critical energy infrastructure.

Kaitseliit will not act independently in carrying out its tasks, but in collaboration with employees of the Police and Border Guard Board. Kaitseliit is authorized to use special measures and direct coercion, including firearms and its own assets, during the execution of its tasks.

On Feb. 8, Estonia, along with Latvia and Lithuania, will take a historic step by disconnecting the Baltic states' electricity systems from the Russian electricity grid and commencing island operation. A day later, on Feb. 9, the Baltic states will join the continental European frequency area, thereby ending their connection to the Russian electricity grid.

«Synchronization is a milestone in ensuring Estonia's energy independence and security,» Minister of Climate Yoko Alender emphasized. «Similarly to Estonia's accession to the Schengen visa area, this step symbolizes our full integration into European infrastructure and provides confidence that we can independently manage our electricity system in any situation.»

A total of 1.6 billion euros has been invested in the project in the three Baltic states and Poland, with Estonia's share amounting to 298 million euros. The European Union has covered 75 percent of the costs, sending a clear message that energy security in the Baltic states is important to the entire union.