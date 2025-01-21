KALEV KALLEMETS Our first steps towards building a nuclear power plant

That nuclear power can be deployed in Estonia was confirmed in the final report of the national energy working group early last year. The mandate for further work was given by the Riigikogu, which in June 2024 backed the deployment of nuclear power and gave the state the task of developing legislation and regulations. The next step is to examine the conditions and potential locations for a nuclear power plant. The designated spatial planning process will assess the suitability of different sites, based on international standards and the specificities of individual areas.

Fermi Energia has preferred two locations as options: one in the Viru-Nigula municipality, near Kunda, and the other in East-Viru County, in the territory of the village of Aa, which historically have industrial sites, strong power grids, a supply of cooling water, and are not densely populated or nature reserves. Narva and Paldiski were ruled out as locations by the Ministry of Defense. When choosing a specific location, it is necessary to proceed from the principle that the construction and operation of the plant must not interfere with the lives of the local population and have as little impact on nature as possible.