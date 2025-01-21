We, 22.01.2025
Weather
Customer Care
Subscriptions
Announcements
Advertising
Cookie settings
RUS
EST
Hint

KALEV KALLEMETS Our first steps towards building a nuclear power plant

Copy
Nuclear power plant.
Nuclear power plant. Photo: Fermi Energia
  • The topic of nuclear energy is becoming increasingly important.
  • Fermi Energia has preferred two options for the plant's location.
  • The example from Canada offers learning opportunity and confirms the reliability of the technology.

Fermi Energia has taken a significant step towards Estonia's energy future by submitting an application to the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications to initiate a national designated spatial plan for a 600-megawatt nuclear power plant, Kalev Kallemets, chairman of the management board of Fermi Energia, writes.

Initiating the spatial planning process does not yet mean building the plant, but it creates the preconditions for making future decisions. This process gives the government the opportunity to assess where and how it would be appropriate to build the plant and ensures transparency and well-considered decisions.

The topic of nuclear energy is becoming increasingly important, as there is an energy deficit in the Baltic region and electricity connections are damaged all too often. This reminds us that every country should ensure its own energy security, whereas, in the context of the green transition, local energy should be CO2-free and, considering our climate, also independent of weather conditions.

Fermi Energia's goal is to create a long-term solution for Estonia that ensures a secure and environmentally friendly energy supply. Two small reactors would be a realistic goal that would support Estonia's energy independence and security of supply. To this end, since 2019, Fermi Energia, in cooperation with 32 partners, has carried out more than 70 studies to determine suitable locations and technologies for a nuclear power plant. These studies form a solid basis for initiating the designated spatial plan and building a modern, safe nuclear power plant.

The designated spatial planning process will assess the suitability of different sites, based on international standards and the specificities of individual areas.

That nuclear power can be deployed in Estonia was confirmed in the final report of the national energy working group early last year. The mandate for further work was given by the Riigikogu, which in June 2024 backed the deployment of nuclear power and gave the state the task of developing legislation and regulations. The next step is to examine the conditions and potential locations for a nuclear power plant. The designated spatial planning process will assess the suitability of different sites, based on international standards and the specificities of individual areas.

Fermi Energia has preferred two locations as options: one in the Viru-Nigula municipality, near Kunda, and the other in East-Viru County, in the territory of the village of Aa, which historically have industrial sites, strong power grids, a supply of cooling water, and are not densely populated or nature reserves. Narva and Paldiski were ruled out as locations by the Ministry of Defense. When choosing a specific location, it is necessary to proceed from the principle that the construction and operation of the plant must not interfere with the lives of the local population and have as little impact on nature as possible.

Fermi Energia has engaged in extensive collaboration with municipalities. Over the course of six years, we have actively communicated with local communities and organized over 50 information sessions, attended by more than 500 people. As a result, the councils of Viru-Nigula and Lüganuse have expressed their willingness to participate in the national designated spatial planning process if the government gives the green light.

It is worth mentioning that society's support for nuclear energy in Estonia is high, reaching nearly 70 percent according to surveys, and has been on the rise in recent years. This level of support reflects the public's readiness to accept nuclear energy as part of the solution to climate change and energy security. However, both the government and Fermi Energia must justify this trust through seeing to it that planning and regulation are done in a thorough and transparent manner.

The Viru region has existing infrastructure and an industrial background that support the establishment of a nuclear plant.

In the potential location areas, the establishment of a nuclear power plant is seen as an opportunity to sustain and develop the local economy, as both have a long heritage in industry and power generation. Estonia's first hydroelectric power plant was built in 1893 on the lands of Kunda Manor to supply energy to the cement factory. The Kiviõli area in Lüganuse municipality has historically been linked to oil shale energy. Residents in these areas are seeking alternatives that would ensure economic stability and development opportunities, as the population in both municipalities has been declining in recent years. The Viru region has existing infrastructure and an industrial background that support the establishment of a nuclear plant. Additionally, the northern coastline's deeper profile is more suitable for the plant's cooling water needs.

A plant with two reactors requires about 200 employees, most of whom would hold the same positions as in today's power plants.

The nuclear power plant will contribute to local life and the development of the municipality through job creation and direct and indirect tax revenue. A plant with two reactors requires about 200 employees, most of whom would hold the same positions as in today's power plants – electricians, mechanics, engineers. A nuclear power plant is not a research institution and does not require nuclear scientists with doctorates, but mostly energy engineers with trusted backgrounds. However, due to the higher requirements, we assume their salary to be twice the Estonian average.

We have therefore invested in the development of engineering and, more broadly, natural sciences. Young people on Fermi Energia scholarships are studying in European nuclear master's programs and working at the world's leading nuclear companies, which significantly facilitates the availability of high-level specialists in Estonia. Young people's willingness to study nuclear energy is impressive, and given the world-leading PISA science scores of Estonian young people, as well as their success at foreign universities, it is entirely realistic that the staffing of the nuclear power plant starting in 2030 will be a success.

According to Fermi Energia's plan, the construction of the nuclear power plant will begin in 2031, with the first electricity produced in the second half of 2035. The reactor type chosen for Estonia, which will start to be built in Canada this year, provides confidence that the Estonian project is feasible. This is a light-water reactor, similar to those used in Finland and Sweden, allowing Estonia to rely on the experience of its neighbors in developing regulations, operating the plant, fuel supply, and developing waste management plans, which would not be possible with some exotic technology. The example from Canada offers significant learning opportunities and confirms the reliability of the technology. All these steps are part of a larger vision to ensure Estonia's security of supply and energy independence.

Among Estonians, there is a widespread skepticism regarding the state and its ability to handle large projects. This is understandable. However, time and again we have surprised both ourselves and Europe with our excellent work. Successful deployment of nuclear energy would undoubtedly be a significant achievement, benefiting many generations to come. Actions will prove whether we are wise, patient, and determined enough for this task.

Comments
Copy

Terms

Top