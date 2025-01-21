KALEV KALLEMETS Our first steps towards building a nuclear power plant

According to Fermi Energia's plan, the construction of the nuclear power plant will begin in 2031, with the first electricity produced in the second half of 2035. The reactor type chosen for Estonia, which will start to be built in Canada this year, provides confidence that the Estonian project is feasible. This is a light-water reactor, similar to those used in Finland and Sweden, allowing Estonia to rely on the experience of its neighbors in developing regulations, operating the plant, fuel supply, and developing waste management plans, which would not be possible with some exotic technology. The example from Canada offers significant learning opportunities and confirms the reliability of the technology. All these steps are part of a larger vision to ensure Estonia's security of supply and energy independence.
Among Estonians, there is a widespread skepticism regarding the state and its ability to handle large projects. This is understandable. However, time and again we have surprised both ourselves and Europe with our excellent work. Successful deployment of nuclear energy would undoubtedly be a significant achievement, benefiting many generations to come. Actions will prove whether we are wise, patient, and determined enough for this task.