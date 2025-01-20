NITAZENES Estonia's Battle with Deadly Synthetic Opioids Reveals Global Drug Trade Links to China

On December 7, 2023, police responded to a domestic violence call at an apartment in the Kopli district of Tallinn, the capital of Estonia. Upon arrival, they identified a man in his 30s, Sergei, and his partner, both of whom appeared to be extremely intoxicated. Sergei carried a mini-grip plastic bag containing 15 grams of a dirt-coloured substance, according to court files inspected by Postimees.

Testing would later reveal the substance to be protonitazene: one of many types of a synthetic opioid known as a nitazene.

Nitazenes are up to 40 times more powerful than fentanyl and up to 500 times more potent than heroin. Even trace quantities of these drugs can lead to respiratory failure and it can sometimes take up to six or seven shots of an opioid overdose-reversing drug to save lives, rather than a single shot.

Since 2019, nitazenes have been found all over the world, including in at least 20 European countries, the US, Canada, and Australia.

This article is the result of a collaboration with Bellingcat. You can find Bellingcat's corresponding piece here.

Estonia is at the frontier of this emerging drug crisis. In April 2019, it became the first country in Europe to identify isotonitazene. The latest figures, from September 2024, show that half of all drug-related deaths in the country over the past two years were caused by nitazenes. Since 2022, at least 127 people have died in the country with a population of just 1.3 million.

«We see that every year: it's not step-by-step, it's a huge increase,» said Katri Abel-Ollo, a researcher at Estonia«s National Institute for Health Development.