MATTIAS JÕESAAR The problem isn't talking about the birth rate crisis, it's the weird solutions

How to make political debate more reasonable?

There are many different opinions on issues pertaining to the birth rate, which makes it difficult for people to orient themselves as to what is and is not a measure promoting a higher birth rate. People tend to believe the words of politicians with whom they agree on other issues. Demographers, as scientists, also do not have a common and single answer, and they should not. There is only one thing that demographers say as one: subsidies that have already been granted must not be taken away.

Unlike Mare Ainsaar, I think that talking about the birth rate crisis is very good, even for politicians who are competing with each other. The problem is serious and keeping it under wraps would be a much bigger mistake. It would probably help the quality of the debate if politicians and demographers sat down and conclusively established at least where the line between direct and indirect measures to support a higher birth rate runs. A direct measure is, for example, subsidies, while anything can be considered an indirect measure – including green urban space or the revenue base of local governments.

If it is agreed that funding for direct measures supporting the birth rate will not be reduced, we essentially already have a similar political stance as in the case of national defense. Then anyone can say whatever they want about indirect measures. Any NGO, politician or political party can call anything an indirect measure that favors a higher birth rate, be it a snowman-building competition, a speed limit around a school, or reducing inequality in care work.

At that, something similar should be done for national defense. It is currently agreed that no money will be saved on national security, but no one has drawn a line between a direct and indirect guarantee of security. A skilled orator could talk about every pothole repaired in Tapa as a vital investment in national defense. Let him say what he wants – the main thing is to ensure that the pothole repairs do not take place at the expense of developing direct military capabilities.