President: UK has been Estonia's security partner for over a century

The head of state thanked the UK for its dedicated contribution to strengthening regional security, even during this critical time.

«The British are our key ally -- the presence of their forces in Estonia and their leading role in NATO are a pillar of regional security. The UK's commitment has helped strengthen both NATO's eastern flank and ensured the sense of security of our people,» Karis said.

He recalled a meeting last month with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and naval personnel in the Old City Harbor, where the British frigate HMS Iron Duke was docked.

The head of state highlighted the UK's repeated contribution to the NATO air policing mission in Ämari and its active role in the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF).

«The Nordic Warden naval operation and the high level of readiness of British forces show that our cooperation is not only symbolic, but also practical and effective,» Karis said.

He added that he is looking forward to the first deployment exercise of a UK infantry brigade to Estonia.

Speaking about cooperation between the European Union and the UK, Karis considered it important to strengthen defense cooperation.

«The current geopolitical situation requires a stronger alliance and a shared readiness to respond to emerging threats,» he added.

Other topics discussed at the meeting included Russia's war of aggression and the need to support Ukraine, as well as the difficult situation in the Middle East. The protection of critical infrastructure in the Baltic Sea and elsewhere, the global economy, and the possibilities of using artificial intelligence were also discussed.

During what was his third official visit to this country, Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, also visited the Tapa military campus to meet with British soldiers stationed there.