ERKKI KOORT The largest Ukrainian air strike on Russia so far – this is the only way

The night between January 14 and 15 was very turbulent in Russia. The aggressor's territory was hit by the largest attacks seen in the past three years. According to data released by the Ukrainian General Staff, the strikes targeted military installations 200 to 1,100 kilometers deep in the Russian Federation's territory.

Ukraine has been attacking the aggressor in its own home for some time now, and this is the only logical course of action that provides an opportunity to influence Russia in a way where the destruction of logistics and production capacities creates conditions for pressuring it to the point where it starts having an impact on the frontlines.

Various facilities in the Bryansk, Saratov, and Tula regions, as well as in the Republic of Tatarstan, were reportedly hit. In Saratov and Engels, schools were closed, and airfields in nine cities were also shut down.

Additionally, blasts were reported in the Tula, Tambov, Rostov, Oryol, and Voronezh regions. Allegedly, attacks occurred in a total of 12 Russian regions. This is a very large-scale attack, which Ukraine previously did not have the capability to carry out. Many have already linked the large-scale attack by Ukraine to the inauguration of US President Donald Trump.