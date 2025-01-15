Estonia opens two group homes for large foster families in Ukraine

In addition to the first house, Estonia committed to building three more family homes to showcase best practices in Estonian spatial design and family house construction and support Ukraine as it aligns its national social welfare system with European standards.

ESTDEV, in collaboration with the Estonian Association of Architects and the Ministry of Culture, hosted an architectural competition to create a high-quality standard design for the group home. Architectural Office DAGOpen, in partnership with Ukrainian architects, claimed the top spot with their HATA design. The winning design features a 212-square-meter house with seven bedrooms and four bathrooms, meeting the needs of families with special needs members.

The 1.97-million-euro public procurement for constructing three houses and two bomb shelters was awarded to the Ukrainian company LLC "Alexander & I" and its Estonian subcontractor, KMT Prefab OÜ. In Tuesday's ceremony, Ukraine received the first two houses; the third is expected to be ready in the coming months.

ESTDEV Executive Director Klen Jäärats said that the two homes, built in accordance with Estonian design principles, stand as a powerful symbol of the enduring partnership between Estonia and Ukraine.

«Crafted to address local needs, these homes seamlessly blend Estonia's innovative design expertise with a deep commitment to creating spaces that foster healing, stability, and hope for displaced families,» he said, adding that ESTDEV will continue its successful cooperation with the Zhytomyr region and the Olena Zelenska Foundation this year.

All foster parents living in the homes built by Estonia have undergone training in Estonia focused on raising children with trauma. Child protection and social welfare experts in Ukrainian local governments have also completed study tours to Estonia. Additionally, ESTDEV supported summer camps in Estonia for children with war trauma, organized by the Olena Zelenska Foundation, with contribution of 100,000 euros.