Fermi Energia files request to initiate nuclear power plant location studies.

In the first phase of the pre-selection process, which is expected to last from 2025 to 2027, studies and consultations will be carried out to assess the possible sites. Based on preliminary studies carried out by Fermi Energia, the potential sites are located in low population density areas in the municipality of Viru-Nigula, near Kunda, in West-Viru County and in the village of Aa, in the municipality of Lüganuse, in East-Viru County. Interference with nature conservation areas and sites will also be avoided.

In the second phase, between 2027 and 2029, more detailed studies will be carried out at the selected site to ascertain compatibility between the selected site and the exact site-specific parameters of the nuclear power plant.

Once the spatial planning process is completed and the Riigikogu has adopted the nuclear energy regulatory law, the plan is to submit an application for a construction permit to the competent regulator in 2029, with a view to starting construction of the plant in 2031 if a clearance is received. This will allow the first reactor to become operational by the second half of 2035.