FOOKUS Shapers of Estonia's security policy seeking a safe path like hedgehogs in global fog

- The idea of a European peacekeeping mission in Ukraine is merely a talking point.
- Members of the Riigikogu rate Estonia's readiness for hybrid warfare as rather low.
- The European defense bonds initiative, which originated in Tallinn, remains stagnant.
As global uncertainty had skyrocketed by the start of 2025, one would expect national leaders to provide reassuring statements about our common goals. In Estonia, however, President Alar Karis declared at the end of last year that we talk too much about war, while Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna applauds the idea of sending European forces to Ukraine in foreign media. Editor Meelis Oidsalu attempts to map out the current security situation as perceived in Estonia's power corridors with the help of four security experts.