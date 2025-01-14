FOOKUS Shapers of Estonia's security policy seeking a safe path like hedgehogs in global fog

That defense professionals transitioning to the defense industry should not be demonized based on social speculation.

That the Internal Security Service should hold an internal discussion on lessons learned from last year's communication efforts.

That discussions about leaving the Ottawa Treaty should also consider evidence-based humanitarian factors.

That the prime minister should ask the new secretary of state to organize a tabletop exercise simulating what to do if a Russian attack drone, like the one in Latvia last year, violates Estonian airspace.

That the Riigikogu's defense report should include not just the recycled ideas of Meelis Kiili (Reform Party) and his «club of disgruntled generals» but also new and important ideas.

That the term «deterrence» should not be used unless it includes real, concrete actions, capabilities, and rules of engagement that can effectively stop the adversary if necessary.

That NATO should stop making false promises to Ukraine about future membership at the summit in The Hague.

That Estonia should push harder on European defense bonds and the country's own 0.25 percent strategy to gain allied support.

That Estonia should revive its broad-based security agenda and take the lead in managing hybrid warfare at a professional level.

That Estonia's maritime defense should develop a new vision aligned with the realities of planet Earth.