ANDRES KRAAS Such archaic transport connections put us back in time

Was it perhaps due to the need to have so-called positive news to divert people's attention from the colossal tax increases? Actually, no new train line was opened. Trains have been running from Tallinn to Valga for at least 130 years, and transferring to the Riga train in Valga has also been an option without any major issues for a long time, just as the onward journey from Riga to Vilnius by the next train.

The fact that in the 21st century, after decades of yammering, it is finally possible to get from Tallinn to Vilnius in 11 hours with three commuter trains and two transfers is more of a pitiful disgrace than a great achievement. Such a 60 km/h rattling train takes us back to the 19th century and vividly speaks of the almost non-existent unity of the Baltic states – neighbors' trains are not allowed on each other's territory, and each other's ticketing systems are not trusted.