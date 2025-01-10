ANDRES KRAAS Such archaic transport connections put us back in time

What makes today's train parody particularly ironic is the fact that in the spring of 1993, Estonian Railways, in cooperation with Latvia and Lithuania, managed to launch the Baltic Express, which ran directly from Tallinn through Riga and Kaunas to the Polish border, where it was possible to transfer to a train to Warsaw. The wagons were not commuter train wagons, but decent 1st and 2nd class sleeping cars, stylishly and eye-catchingly designed. Of course, the train also included a cozy restaurant car. The entire service was top-notch. The high-speed Baltic Express only stopped in Tallinn, Tartu, Valga, Riga, and at the station of Šeštokai on the Latvian-Lithuanian border, from where the train continued directly to Warsaw, and so every day, for about five years.
It should be noted that in addition to the Baltic Express, it was also possible to travel directly from Tallinn to Vilnius and Riga without changing trains. I know exactly what I am talking about, as I was working at the passenger transport department of Estonian Railways at the time and was part of the team that was engaged in the launch of the Baltic Express. The situation back then was significantly more complicated than it is now, as there were still border controls on the borders between the Baltic states. However, all things worked out and the borders of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania were crossed without the express train having to stop, with border control taking place on the train.