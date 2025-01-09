EDITORIAL The arrival of a climate-resilient state secretary

It is now certain. Michal has publicly promised to offer Keit Kasemets the state secretary position. According to the prime minister, the role of the state secretary is evolving, as the state secretary is expected to become a top executive in the future. The plan is to transform the Government Office into a strategic unit that will support the government's major reforms.

In mid-December, we argued that it is inappropriate to adjust the qualifications for the state secretary role to fit a preferred candidate, as those requirements were not established arbitrarily more than thirty years ago when the Republic of Estonia was founded, but rather based on the responsibilities of the role. Now, we must additionally ask whether the state secretary's role is truly changing, or if Michal intends to create a new superstructure in the government, a sort of «Prime Ministry» modeled after the Climate Ministry.