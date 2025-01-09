EDITORIAL The arrival of a climate-resilient state secretary

It is now certain. Michal has publicly promised to offer Keit Kasemets the state secretary position. According to the prime minister, the role of the state secretary is evolving, as the state secretary is expected to become a top executive in the future. The plan is to transform the Government Office into a strategic unit that will support the government's major reforms.
In mid-December, we argued that it is inappropriate to adjust the qualifications for the state secretary role to fit a preferred candidate, as those requirements were not established arbitrarily more than thirty years ago when the Republic of Estonia was founded, but rather based on the responsibilities of the role. Now, we must additionally ask whether the state secretary's role is truly changing, or if Michal intends to create a new superstructure in the government, a sort of «Prime Ministry» modeled after the Climate Ministry.
In Michal's (and other democratic prime ministers') defense, one could argue that a politician must have the right to choose their own team. Furthermore, politicians must have the right to implement the policies for which they have received a mandate from voters. Unfortunately, we often see cases worldwide where entrenched, stagnant bureaucrats hinder progressive reforms proposed by politicians. In such a situation, the prime minister indeed needs a strong leader for the Government Office who can distinguish between what genuinely cannot be changed and what could be changed if public officials were more proactive.