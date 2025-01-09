SECURITY TODAY Security forecast 2025: How will the future of Russia and NATO affect Estonia?

9. US President Trump is back. After the Capitol attacks and his conviction in court, he was written off as a potential new president, but he proved otherwise and managed to win the election. His victory was not narrow but very convincing. During his election campaign, Trump promised many things that have raised anxiety levels in NATO allies. In part, he has also been seen as a man who wants to make a deal with Putin. However, the problem often lies not in an agreement being made, but in what is agreed upon.

10. Developments in Asia. The temperature is increasing both when it comes to China and North Korea. The latter has intervened on Russia's side in the war with Ukraine, which has made South Korea very anxious. South Korea meanwhile is struggling with a scandal, which the president managed to spark by declaring martial law at the end of last year. A conflict is threatening to erupt between China and Taiwan, which would inevitably shift attention away from Ukraine. India is striving for a greater role in global politics, benefiting significantly from the sanctions imposed on Russia, and has even managed to put pressure on Moscow regarding energy prices. In 2024, a new facet was revealed about India, when Canada accused its embassy of plotting and carrying out the murder of an opposition politician on Canadian soil. As far as we know, India has not engaged in such activities on democratic nations' territories – or at least has not been caught doing so.