State funeral of former Estonian president Arnold Rüütel to begin with public farewell.

A book of condolences is available at the Kadriorg Art Museum, where people can leave messages of sympathy and memories for the former president's family.

On Saturday at 9 a.m., Arnold Rüütel's coffin will pause at Toompea. A memorial moment will take place at sunrise in the Governor's Garden, during which a mourning flag will be raised on the Tall Hermann Tower to the sound of the national anthem. Excerpts from President Rüütel’s final speech in the parliament will be read, and music will be performed by the combined choir of the Estonian Men's Choral Society and the Estonian Military Orchestra in honor of the late president. The funeral procession will then proceed from Toompea to the Estonia Concert Hall.

At noon, the farewell ceremony for president Arnold Rüütel will commence at the Estonia Concert Hall. Speeches will be given by President Alar Karis, Estonian University of Life Sciences Rector Ülle Jaakma, honorary member of the Estonia Society Arne Mikk, and member of the August 20 Club Rein Veidemann. Metropolitan Stephanos of the Estonian Apostolic Orthodox Church will lead a prayer.