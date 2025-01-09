State funeral of former Estonian president Arnold Rüütel to begin with public farewell.

The state funeral of former Estonian president Arnold Rüütel, who died on the last day of 2024, is set to begin on Friday with a public farewell at the Kadriorg Art Museum in Tallinn, where the public can pay their respects to the former president from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
A book of condolences is available at the Kadriorg Art Museum, where people can leave messages of sympathy and memories for the former president's family.
On Saturday at 9 a.m., Arnold Rüütel's coffin will pause at Toompea. A memorial moment will take place at sunrise in the Governor's Garden, during which a mourning flag will be raised on the Tall Hermann Tower to the sound of the national anthem. Excerpts from President Rüütel’s final speech in the parliament will be read, and music will be performed by the combined choir of the Estonian Men's Choral Society and the Estonian Military Orchestra in honor of the late president. The funeral procession will then proceed from Toompea to the Estonia Concert Hall.
At noon, the farewell ceremony for president Arnold Rüütel will commence at the Estonia Concert Hall. Speeches will be given by President Alar Karis, Estonian University of Life Sciences Rector Ülle Jaakma, honorary member of the Estonia Society Arne Mikk, and member of the August 20 Club Rein Veidemann. Metropolitan Stephanos of the Estonian Apostolic Orthodox Church will lead a prayer.
At 1:20 p.m., church bells will toll across Estonia in memory of president Rüütel. The funeral procession will move from the Estonia Concert Hall to the Office of the President in Kadriorg. As a mark of respect, NATO air policing aircraft from the Royal Netherlands Air Force will perform a flyover with F-35 jets.
At the memorial moment in front of the Presidential Office, President Alar Karis, former presidents Kersti Kaljulaid and Toomas Hendrik Ilves, and foreign guests will receive president Rüütel's coffin. Foreign dignitaries attending the state funeral include former Finnish President Tarja Halonen, former Latvian President Vaira Vīķe-Freiberga, Lithuanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Kęstutis Budrys, Polish presidential advisor Mieszko Pawlak, and director of the foreign relations department Marcin Łapczyński.
Arnold Rüütel will be laid to rest at Metsakalmistu Cemetery. At the request of the family, the burial will be attended only by president Rüütel's family and close relatives. The burial service will be conducted as a religious ceremony by Urmas Viilma, archbishop of the Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church and president of the Estonian Council of Churches. During the burial, the defense forces will render a final salute with firearms and cannons.
The events of the funeral day, Jan. 11, will be broadcast live by public broadcaster ERR.
The farewell to president Arnold Rüütel will follow the wishes of the family and the traditions of previous state funerals. Hundreds of people from various organizations are involved in organizing the state funeral. The government has formed a funeral committee, which includes representatives from the Office of the President, the Government Office, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Tallinn city government, the Police and Border Guard Board, and the defense forces. The committee is led by Krista Zibo, director of the Office of the President.